Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

An employee sprays disinfectant in a BTS commuter train carriage in Bangkok on April 28, 2020.
An employee sprays disinfectant in a BTS commuter train carriage in Bangkok on April 28, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
13 min ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand on Tuesday (April 28) reported seven more coronavirus cases and two new deaths, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak began in January to 2,938 cases and 54 fatalities.

The numbers extended a trend in fewer new cases, which had been over 100 per day earlier in past weeks.

Of the new cases, five were linked to previous cases, one had no known links to old cases and another is under investigation, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak began, 2,652 patients have recovered and gone home.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content