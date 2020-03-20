Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus infections, taking total to 322

A health worker sprays disinfectant due to the outbreak of coronavirus, at inside Wat Suthat Thepwararam temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 17, 2020.
A health worker sprays disinfectant due to the outbreak of coronavirus, at inside Wat Suthat Thepwararam temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 17, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 322, a health official said on Friday (March 20), with the majority located in Bangkok, the capital.

A group of 41 new cases is linked to earlier infections, while another group of nine centres on overseas arrivals and contact with foreigners, Mr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the disease control department, told a news conference.

Thailand has had one death in the outbreak, with 43 patients having recovered and gone home, while 278 are still in hospital.

 

