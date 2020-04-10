Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus cases and the death of a 43-year-old woman on Friday (April 10).

Of the new cases, 27 are linked to previous cases and eight who are waiting for investigation into how they caught the disease, said Mr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Three of the new cases were imported, Mr Taweesin said.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,473 cases and 33 fatalities, while 1,013 patients have recovered and gone home.

