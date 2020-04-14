Thailand reports 34 new coronavirus cases, 52-year-old bus driver dies

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand on Tuesday (April 14) reported 34 new coronavirus cases and a death of a 52-year-old Thai female bus driver in Bangkok.

Of the new cases, 27 patients are linked to previous cases, four with no links to old cases, while two people who tested positive are awaiting investigation into how they were infected, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

A Thai national who tested positive on Tuesday was already under quarantine after travelling to Indonesia's South Sulawesi province for a religious gathering last month.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,613 cases and 41 fatalities, while 1,405 patients have recovered and gone home.

