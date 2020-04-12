Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported 33 new coronavirus infections on Sunday (April 12), for a total of 2,551 cases, as well as three more deaths, taking the South-east Asian nation's toll to 38.

Two Thai men aged 74 and 44, and a woman aged 65 died, said Mr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has declared a state of emergency until the end of the month to curb the outbreak.

The majority of infected patients are in the capital Bangkok, which is under an indefinite curfew.