Thailand reports 122 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 721

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand has 122 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 721, a health ministry spokesman said on Monday (March 23) at a news conference.

The new cases include 20 patients linked to previous cases, 10 new imported cases, and 92 cases that tested positive and are awaiting investigation into how they contracted the disease, Mr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman said.

Thailand has the second-highest number of infections in South-east Asia after Malaysia, according to official data announced by national health authorities.

Thailand has recorded one death since the outbreak while 52 patients have recovered and gone home, and 668 are still being treated in hospitals.