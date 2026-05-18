Thailand ransom raid: Four police officers detained in Chinese abduction case

Four police officers and one civilian were arrested for allegedly demanding money in exchange for the victims’ release.

BANGKOK - Four police sergeants and one civilian have been arrested in Sa Kaeo after five Chinese nationals were allegedly detained and held for ransom inside a house in Wang Sombun district in eastern Thailand.

The incident occurred at around 7.30pm on May 16, 2026, when officers from several units launched an operation to rescue the five Chinese nationals. The raid led to the arrest of four police officers and one civilian after investigators found alleged conduct involving demands for money in exchange for the victims’ release.

The four arrested officers were identified as Paphawin, Wuttikorn, Somchai and Pichet. The civilian suspect was identified as Natthanan. Officers also seized several handguns, two pickup trucks and ammunition.

Initial charges against the four police officers include jointly detaining others, abuse of authority by state officials, coercion to demand property, and malfeasance in office. The civilian suspect was charged with supporting officials in the alleged offences.

Investigators said the authorities were first alerted at around 11am through the Line application by Acting Pol Lt Col Raweesak Suriyapak, an inspector at the Immigration Training Centre who is assisting Pathum Thani Immigration. He reported that five Chinese nationals had requested help after allegedly being detained and asked to pay money for their release.

When officers arrived at the house, they found the foreign nationals, who appeared to be Chinese, standing in front of the property. The victims were visibly relieved and immediately thanked the officers.

Speaking through an interpreter, the five Chinese nationals said they had been detained by the suspects from around 2am on the same day. They alleged they had been handcuffed, threatened and ordered to pay US$10,000 (S$12,800) each, or about 300,000 baht, in exchange for their freedom.

Preliminary checks found that two of the Chinese nationals had already transferred US$2,000 each to the suspects, totalling US$4,000, or about 120,000 baht. Investigators said transfer slips were found as evidence.

Investigators also found that the four police suspects had arrested the Chinese nationals under immigration law but allegedly failed to hand them over to investigators through the proper legal process. Instead, they allegedly took the victims to the house, detained them there and demanded payment for their release.

The victims also implicated another officer as allegedly being involved in the operation. However, that officer had reportedly gone out to buy food and drinks when the authorities arrived to make the arrests, and has not yet been detained. Police are expanding the investigation.

Pol Maj Gen Thaworn Dulwit, commander of Sa Kaeo Provincial Police, said he had ordered decisive disciplinary action against the accused officers and confirmed that investigators would examine all evidence carefully, including witness accounts, victim statements and forensic evidence.

“If they are found guilty, both criminal and disciplinary action will be taken. There will be no exception, because this severely damages the image of the police,” he said.

Pol Maj Gen Thaworn said all suspects had denied the charges. They were taken into custody and handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK