Thailand presses Israeli ambassador over badly behaved tourists

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has said Thai hospitality “doesn’t mean tourists can do whatever they want”.

BANGKOK – Thailand urged Israel to ensure its citizens respect local laws and customs after a series of incidents involving Israeli visitors fuelled tensions in some of the nation’s most popular tourist destinations.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said he had a “frank discussion” with Israeli Ambassador Alona Fisher-Kamm on Sept 8 about concerns involving some Israeli nationals.

They included entrepreneurs suspected of using Thai nominees to circumvent foreign-ownership restrictions, and tourists who have caused friction with local communities of Koh Phangan, Koh Samui and Phuket.

“Thailand is a country that welcomes tourists. But at the same time, that doesn’t mean tourists, regardless of nationality, can do whatever they want,” Sihasak told reporters in Bangkok after the meeting.

He said visitors should “respect Thai traditions, culture and local ways of life”.

Sihasak stressed that Thailand would enforce its laws against foreigners regardless of nationality.

Fisher-Kamm acknowledged the concerns and agreed to step up efforts to inform Israeli visitors about appropriate conduct in Thailand, he said.

The diplomatic intervention comes as Israeli tourism to Thailand has surged.

More than 277,000 Israelis visited Thailand in the first eight months of 2026, up about 7 per cent from the same period in 2025. Arrivals jumped almost 46 per cent in 2025 to 410,125 even as Thailand’s overall foreign tourist arrivals declined more than 7 per cent.

The government is separately tightening rules governing foreign visitors.

Thailand will halve visa-free stays for tourists from most eligible countries to 30 days from Sept 15.

The government also began enforcing new deportation rules at the end of August for foreigners deemed threats to public order or found to have broken local laws.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered two foreigners be deported in less than two weeks under the tougher approach.

An Israeli national convicted by a Koh Samui court of threatening a Thai exotic-zoo owner over a “Free Palestine” banner became the first. His conduct was deemed a threat to public order and good morals, according to the government order.

Days later, Anutin ordered the deportation of the zoo owner’s French partner for causing disturbances and fostering divisions based on race and religion.

The tensions have also spilled into street politics.

Sondhi Limthongkul, a veteran nationalist activist whose protests helped set the stage for a military coup two decades ago, has called supporters to rally outside the Israeli embassy in Bangkok on Sept 10.

His “Take Back Thailand” campaign is pressing the government to crack down on opaque foreign investment and nominee ownership structures.

The planned rally follows a smaller demonstration outside the embassy two weeks earlier, when another nationalist group called on Israeli visitors to respect Thai laws and customs.

“Tourism is important to us, but it isn’t just about income, it’s also about the dignity of Thailand,” Sihasak said. “Even a minor incident involving tourists can have an impact on international relations.” BLOOMBERG