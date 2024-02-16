Thailand plans to offer visa-free travel to citizens of more countries

The visa-free programme for China helped stimulate the economy “quite a lot”, said Thailand’s PM Srettha Thavisin. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 01:43 PM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 01:33 PM

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Feb 16 that his country’s government plans to offer visa-free travel to citizens of several more countries.

Thailand has recently waived visas for citizens of China and India to boost tourism, a key driver of South-east Asia’s second-biggest economy.

The visa-free programme for China has helped stimulate the economy “quite a lot”, he said.

“Not just for China, we’ll continue to do this with several more countries,” he said without elaborating.

From Jan 1 to Feb 11, Thailand received 4.39 million foreign tourist arrivals, up 48 per cent from a year earlier, with China as the top source market.

The government expects about 34 million to 35 million foreign visitors in 2024, up from about 28 million in 2023. There was a record of nearly 40 million foreign visitors in pre-pandemic 2019. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Thailand, China to permanently waive mutual visa entry requirements from March 1: Thai PM
Thailand launches medical coverage scheme for tourists

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top