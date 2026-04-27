Thailand plans to update medical cannabis framework after US eases restrictions

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The US had earlier announced steps to reclassify certain marijuana products as less dangerous under federal law.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is preparing to push medical cannabis into the country’s health economy after the United States moved to ease restrictions on some cannabis products.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said that Thailand’s direction would focus on medical cannabis as a pathway towards a medical and health economy.

His remarks came as the US cannabis industry entered what has been described as a major turning point after President Donald Trump’s administration moved to ease restrictions and lower the risk classification of some cannabis products.

The US Department of Justice on April 23 announced steps to reclassify certain marijuana products as less dangerous under federal law.

The change does not legalise marijuana nationwide, but it is regarded as one of the most significant US cannabis policy shifts in decades. Reuters reported that the legal cannabis market is projected to exceed US$47 billion (S$59.8 billion) in 2026.

Under the new US approach, state-regulated medical marijuana and FDA-approved cannabis products are being moved from Schedule I to Schedule III, reducing some research barriers, tax burdens and financing obstacles for cannabis-related businesses.

Mr Pattana said Thailand had already been preparing legal adjustments, including updates to relevant laws and legislation, to bring its framework in line with global conditions.

He said the planned framework would cover cultivation, sales, distribution, processing and use, adding that the ministry had already developed broad guidelines.

“After Songkran, once the government is fully formed, this will be another issue we will push forward,” Mr Pattana said.

“We confirm that cannabis will be developed for medical purposes within the health economy. We will also upgrade various extracts so they become quality extracts, are properly used and create the greatest possible economic impact. This will be our focus.”

Asked where the Public Health Ministry would push the cannabis agenda, Mr Pattana said discussions were under way and proposals would be presented in due course.

He said the process of developing cannabis-related legislation and turning the sector into an economic system would need to be carefully organised.

Many countries still view cannabis policy with concern, he said, so Thailand’s approach must gain international acceptance and ensure that products do not become illegal in destination countries.

Asked whether the Bhumjaithai Party meeting had discussed how to drive the Cannabis and Hemp Bill, Mr Pattana said there had been no special discussion on the matter. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK