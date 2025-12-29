Thailand orders tighter New Year controls on fireworks, floating lanterns and gunfire

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Thailand’s Interior Ministry has ordered governors to step up controls on fireworks and floating lanterns, and enforce a hard-line crackdown on firing guns into the air.

This includes strict controls on fireworks and floating lanterns, and a hard-line crackdown on firing guns into the air, with offenders to face tough legal action.

Permanent Secretary Arsit Sampantharath said the ministry has instructed agencies under its supervision – the Department of Provincial Administration, the Department of Local Administration and the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning – to work with the 76 provinces on proactive measures, as large numbers of people travel home or go on holiday.

The ministry is urging households to check electrical systems before leaving their homes, unplug appliances that could cause short circuits and shut off cooking gas valves.

Joint patrol teams – local defence volunteers, rangers and police – will be deployed to protect villages and communities and deter burglaries while residents are away.

Officials have also been told to tighten enforcement at hotels and entertainment venues, including bans on under-20s entering, prohibitions on weapons and drugs, and checks to ensure emergency exits and firefighting equipment are ready.

Outdoor event organisers are required to ensure stages and sound systems are structurally safe to prevent accidents at crowded gatherings.

Mr Arsit said the authorities will strictly enforce laws related to fireworks, rockets, floating lanterns and gunfire.

District chiefs and administrative officers have been instructed to take firm action, and any violations that endanger lives or property will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

Governors were also instructed to drive the Interior Ministry’s Do It Now: Action 5 policy across five areas:

Economy: Cut costs and raise incomes, supporting local economic stimulus;

Border security: Address border dispute issues, including rear-area protection;

Drugs: Prevent, suppress and resolve drug problems;

Disaster response: Improve rescue capacity, recovery and compensation;

Public order: Prevent and address all forms of security threats.

On disaster prevention, the ministry said provinces must prepare comprehensive response plans for cold weather and flooding, and particularly monitor haze, wildfires and PM2.5 in the north.

Strict legal action will be taken against burning and other pollution sources. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK