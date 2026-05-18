Thailand orders rail safety overhaul after deadly Bangkok crash

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Thai rescue workers search for victims following a collision between a freight train and a bus at the Airport Rail Link's Makkasan station in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 16.

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Transport Ministry has ordered an urgent rail-safety overhaul after the deadly Makkasan train-bus collision, introducing 100 per cent narcotics screening and daily alcohol checks for public transport drivers, while moving to restrict freight trains from entering inner Bangkok and tighten procedures at railway crossings.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat held a press conference on the evening of May 18 to clarify the facts surrounding the accident, which occurred at the Makkasan railway crossing on May 16 and left eight people dead and 32 injured.

Mr Phiphat, speaking on behalf of the government and the Transport Ministry, expressed deep condolences to the families of those killed and to the injured, before outlining compensation measures and new safety plans aimed at preventing a repeat of the tragedy.

Mr Siripong said the Transport Ministry would not protect anyone found to have been involved in wrongdoing.

The ministry said action would proceed in three areas: criminal proceedings, disciplinary investigations and new safety enforcement.

On the criminal side, police will proceed strictly under the law. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will act as the complainant in filing a case against the train driver on a charge of negligence causing death.

On disciplinary action, the SRT and the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority will set up investigation committees at all levels. If supervisors are found to have neglected their duties, they will be suspended and face immediate disciplinary punishment.

The ministry said rail-safety standards under the Rail Transport Act would be upgraded to a level comparable with aviation standards.

Random narcotics testing will be replaced with full 100 per cent drug screening.

All public transport drivers under the SRT, BMTA and Transport Co will also be required to undergo alcohol testing before duty every day, with no exceptions.

For passenger trains, the ministry has ordered an urgent rule: “If the barriers do not come down, the train must not move.”

The ministry also plans to synchronise railway-crossing systems with traffic lights and ask motorists to stop behind the yellow line at crossings.

The measure follows concerns over safety at level crossings, especially in areas where road traffic can block railway barriers from closing properly.

Inner-city train operations to be reviewed

In the medium term, the ministry plans to adjust train operations so long-distance and suburban trains do not enter inner Bangkok unnecessarily.

Western and southern line trains would stop at Taling Chan station, where passengers can connect to the Red Line.

Eastern line trains would stop at Lat Krabang station, where passengers can connect to the Airport Rail Link.

The BMTA may also provide shuttle buses to connect passengers to inner-city areas. The government plans to use a common ticketing system to prevent higher fares, especially for vulnerable passengers.

For freight trains, the ministry has ordered an urgent halt to freight services entering the city where possible, reducing about 10 trains per day.

Freight will instead be transferred at outer stations, including Lat Krabang ICD, Ban Phachi and Nakhon Pathom, before being moved by smaller trucks.

Oil trains will be banned from entering Bangkok.

Other freight trains that still need to enter the city will be allowed to operate only at night, alongside stricter use of barrier systems at level crossings.

In the long term, the ministry will accelerate construction of the elevated Missing Link railway section from Phaya Thai to Yommarat and Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

The ministry also plans to make Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal the main railway terminal and phase out Hua Lamphong station as a terminal.

At present, eight railway crossings on the northern and north-eastern lines have already been addressed through the elevated Red Line system. However, 16 crossings on the eastern line and three crossings on the western and southern lines are still awaiting works under the Missing Link project.

For long-term freight management, the ministry plans to develop the third outer ring road, or MR10, under the MR-Map plan so freight vehicles can bypass the city.

It will also develop multimodal transport centres in the Bangkok metropolitan area to connect freight movement with road and water transport.

The Transport Ministry said it had coordinated with relevant agencies to provide compensation and relief to all affected families.

Families of those killed will receive initial compensation totalling 2.09 million baht (S$82,200) per person, plus additional support.

The BMTA will pay 1.75 million baht, including 1.5 million baht from insurance and compulsory motor insurance, to be paid within seven days. It will also provide 50,000 baht from network partners and cover all funeral expenses.

The SRT will pay 340,000 baht, including 80,000 baht in initial assistance and funeral expenses, plus another 260,000 baht after legal heirs are verified.

An additional 300,000 baht will be provided by the Department of Rights and Liberties Protection.

For injured victims, the BMTA will cover actual medical expenses ranging from 80,000 baht to 1 million baht. If costs exceed the limit, the BMTA will pay the difference.

The BMTA will also provide 30,000 baht from network partners and another 20,000 baht from the accident fund.

The SRT will provide initial assistance of 5,000 baht and additional compensation based on the severity of injuries, up to 50,000 baht for ICU cases.

The BMTA will also cover all third-party property damage, including damage to nearby cars and motorcycles, and send teams to provide mental-health support to injured victims until they are discharged from hospital.

Mr Phiphat said he had ordered the SRT to implement urgent measures immediately and produce concrete results. The agency has three months to study wider measures, prepare for possible impacts and report progress to him every month. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK