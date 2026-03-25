Thailand orders nationwide crackdown on fuel and goods prices

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The order sets out seven strict measures aimed at preventing fuel shortages and easing pressure on the cost of living.

BANGKOK – The Thai Interior Ministry has ordered provincial authorities nationwide to intensify controls over fuel and consumer goods prices, warning that those who hoard supplies, manipulate prices or violate emergency measures could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to 100,000 baht (S$3,900).

The Department of Provincial Administration has raised its response level as part of a broader effort to contain the impact of the energy and consumer goods crisis.

Mr Narucha Kosacivilize, director-general of the department, signed an urgent order addressed to all provincial governors, instructing district chiefs and local administrative officials to closely monitor the sale of goods and services, prevent opportunistic price distortion and enforce a temporary suspension on certain fuel exports.

Under the directive, provinces have been told to integrate the work of four main agencies to strengthen oversight in all areas.

Provincial commerce offices will inspect the prices of goods and services, while provincial energy offices will supervise petrol stations. Provincial police will be responsible for law enforcement against offenders, and district chiefs together with local administrative officials will carry out on-the-ground inspections to maintain order.

The order sets out seven strict measures aimed at preventing fuel shortages and easing pressure on the cost of living.

The first measure is for the authorities to crack down on hoarding of controlled goods.

Officials have been instructed to inspect the quantity of controlled products being held and take immediate legal action against anyone found storing goods in undeclared locations or delaying sales without reasonable cause, particularly in the case of fuel.

T he second measure prohibits businesses providing controlled services from refusing or deliberately delaying services to the public.

Another measure instructs the authorities to keep a close watch on market prices and prevent deliberate manipulation of prices to abnormally high or low levels in ways that could destabilise the fuel market.

District chiefs have also been told to deploy officials to closely inspect fuel traders in their areas.

The government has imposed a temporary suspension on exports of petrol, gasohol (a mixture of gasoline and ethanol), diesel, aviation fuel and liquefied petroleum gas. Exceptions apply to exports to Laos and Myanmar, as well as products that cannot be sold domestically in Thailand.

Fuel traders a re also required to clearly display retail prices at points of sale and report every price adjustment to the director-general of the Department of Energy Business.

Lastly, the ministry warned that violators face severe penalties under the Emergency Decree on the Amendment and Prevention of Fuel Shortage of 1973. Offenders may be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, fined up to 100,000 baht, or both.

The Department of Provincial Administration said the measures are intended to protect the public from unfair practices and ensure that essential goods and fuel remain available at reasonable prices during the crisis.

The department also urged the public to remain confident that the government is taking full action to prevent exploitation . THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK