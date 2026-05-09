Thailand orders crackdown on unruly tourists

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Thai Interior Ministry permanent secretary Arsit Sampantharat said that inappropriate behaviour by tourists in various provinces had affected the country’s tourism image.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Interior Ministry has ordered provincial authorities nationwide to take firm action against unruly foreign tourists, warning that those who break the law, intimidate Thai citizens or behave inappropriately could have their visas revoked and be deported immediately.

Interior Ministry permanent secretary Arsit Sampantharat said on May 8, while carrying out duties in support of the 48th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines, that inappropriate behaviour by tourists in various provinces had affected Thailand’s tourism image and caused concern among residents in several areas.

He said Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had been closely following the issue and had instructed relevant agencies, including administrative officials, security agencies and tourism authorities, to promote understanding among business operators and tourists about Thai culture and the country’s way of life.

Mr Anutin also ordered provincial governors and provincial police commanders nationwide to instruct local administrative officials, police and related agencies to enforce the law strictly and strengthen preventive measures against illegal conduct.

If any legal violation is found, action must be taken decisively and without exception, Mr Arsit said.

“Everything is already governed by law. No one can break the law, whether Thai or foreign,” he said.

“Foreigners who enter Thailand cannot act like influential figures, do illegal things, bully the people of the host country, or behave in ways that go against Thailand’s morals, culture or traditions. And no one has powerful connections to clear things up because the Interior Ministry and state officials at every level do not accept such arrangements.”

Reports from Surat Thani said Governor Chumphote Wannachatsiri had taken action in cases involving Israelis staying long term on Koh Phangan, Koh Samui and Koh Tao. Some were reportedly using tourist visas to work, while others were accused of inappropriate behaviour or activities.

Authorities are also investigating and cracking down on suspected nominee-style businesses, working with security agencies, immigration police and the provincial employment office to enforce the law strictly.

In Phuket, Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn has worked with administrative and security officials, as well as local business operators, to create better understanding among tourists.

The province has adopted a “zero tolerance” approach, with strict law enforcement. Offenders will face the maximum penalty. In serious cases, authorities will immediately revoke their right to stay in Thailand.

Those found driving without a valid licence will be sent to court without exception.

Mr Nirat stressed that Phuket remains an open tourism city, but visitors must respect local culture and the rights of others. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK