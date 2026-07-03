Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Thailand on alert for heavier rain with tropical storm expected from July 4 to 6

The disaster authorities said tropical depression over the central South China Sea could bring heavy rain to north, the upper north-east and the central regions of Thailand.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s disaster authorities have warned that a tropical depression over the central South China Sea could bring heavier rain to several parts of the country from July 2-6, although the system is not expected to directly affect Thailand.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, through the National Disaster Warning Centre, said on July 2 that it had been monitoring weather information from the Thai Meteorological Department and other forecasting agencies.

The depression was moving west-north-west over the central South China Sea.

The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm between July 4 and 6, before moving across Hainan Island and making landfall in southern China. The DDPM said the storm would not have a direct impact on Thailand’s weather.

However, the agency warned that from July 2-6, heavier rain may increase in the north, the upper north-east and the central region.

Heavy rain is also expected to continue along the southern Andaman coast due to a fairly strong south-west monsoon covering the area.

The Thai Meteorological Department also warned of heavy to very heavy rain in some parts of Thailand and strong waves in the upper Andaman Sea during July 2-3.

It said the rain was being influenced by a monsoon trough across the north and upper north-east, together with a fairly strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

The DDPM urged people to follow official updates closely and comply with safety instructions if alerts are issued. Anyone affected by a disaster can report the situation through the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK