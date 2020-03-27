Thailand mulls emergency decree for 'big' economic stimulus

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Thailand said it is mulling an emergency decree to enable the government to borrow more money to support the economy over the next two to three months.

There's no limitation on the size of the potential funding, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said in a briefing on Friday (March 27) in Bangkok after a meeting of key officials and regulators.

The Finance Ministry has been asked to work on a "big" stimulus package, he said.

South-east Asia's second-largest economy is forecast by the central bank to suffer its worst contraction this year - a 5.3 per cent decline - since the Asian financial crisis, even after the government rolled out a series of stimulus programs.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has badly damaged both tourism and domestic consumption, two key drivers of expansion, amid restrictions to curb the spread of the disease known as Covid-19.

The Health Ministry said on Friday confirmed infections had risen by 91 to 1,136, and that another person had died, taking overall fatalities to five.