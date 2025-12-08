Thailand launches air strikes on Cambodia as border tensions reignite

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Local residents evacuate following clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border in Preah Vihear province, on Dec 8.

BANGKOK – Thailand launched air strikes along its border with Cambodia after clashes killed one Thai soldier and injured four, threatening a delicate US-brokered peace accord.

At least one Thai soldier has been killed and four wounded in fresh clashes that broke out around two areas in the easternmost province of Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand’s military said in a statement.

“The Thai side has now begun using aircraft to strike military targets in several areas,” it said.

The Thai military said Cambodian forces opened fire across multiple border locations, using small arms, machine guns, mortars and artillery.

It said its response that included ground fire and air operations was carried out under international rules to protect national sovereignty, adding the actions were aimed at preventing further attacks while avoiding a broader escalation.

The strikes follow back-and-forth accusations over the weekend of firing across the border, with both sides accusing the other of firing first.

Cambodia’s defence ministry said in a statement that the Thai military launched dawn attacks on its forces at two locations, following days of provocative actions, and added that Cambodian troops had not retaliated.

The border dispute erupted into a five-day war in July before a ceasefire deal brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump in October.

At least 48 people were killed and an estimated 300,000 temporarily displaced during the July clashes, with the neighbours exchanging rockets and heavy artillery fire.

But following a landmine blast in November that maimed one of its soldiers, Thailand said it was halting the implementation of the ceasefire pact with Cambodia.

In Thailand, more than 385,000 civilians across four border districts are being evacuated, with over 35,000 already housed in temporary shelters, the Thai military said.

Thailand and Cambodia have, for more than a century, contested sovereignty at undemarcated points along their 817km land border, first mapped in 1907 by France when it ruled Cambodia as a colony.

Simmering tension has occasionally exploded into skirmishes, such as a week-long artillery exchange in 2011, despite attempts to peacefully resolve overlapping claims. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS