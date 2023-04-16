Thailand, Indonesia readying for holidays-fuelled spike in Covid-19 cases

The authorities in Thailand and Indonesia are bracing themselves for a holidays-fuelled spike in Covid-19 cases and as a new, more infectious and potentially virulent mutation of the Omicron variant surfaces.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Sunday it expects Covid-19 infections to rise following Songkran celebrations marking the Thai New Year last week.

It was the first time the celebrations went into full swing after three years of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha himself showing up unannounced at Bangkok’s famous Khaosan Road and getting soaked as he participated in one of the world’s biggest water fights.

DDC director-general Thares Krasanairawiwong told the Bangkok Post that the number of cases after Songkran may be higher than after the New Year, when measures imposed against Covid-19 were relaxed.

Those who joined in the three-day Songkran did not have to be tested for the coronavirus and most were no longer wearing masks.

The celebrations include paying respect to elders and sprinkling water over Buddha statues.

But Songkran is also a chance for younger Thais and foreigners to indulge in a little booze-fuelled revelry.

Bangkok saw huge water fights take place at close to 200 official sites, with smaller clashes breaking out in neighbourhoods across the city, as residents welcomed a return to normality after years of tough Covid-19 measures.

Dr Thares reported that between April 9 and 15 there were 435 new Covid-19 cases admitted to hospitals for treatment, according to the Bangkok Post.

This was nearly three times higher than the prior week. Thirty had lung inflammation and 19 were put on ventilation. Two died.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, meanwhile, urged all those joining the Aidilfitri “exodus” this week to complete their Covid-19 shots before leaving, following the discovery of two imported cases of the XBB.1.16 – also known as “Arcturus” – an Omicron sub-variant.

With most travel restrictions lifted, some 120 million Indonesians are expected to hit the road to celebrate Aidilfitri. This is likely the biggest wave since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

“The most important thing is vaccination and booster (shots), so those who haven’t done it need to do it,” Mr Widodo told reporters on Thursday.

“Those who have not been vaccinated must be cautious,” he added.

“They urgently need to get their (shots) so that everyone is safe from Covid-19.”

The Jakarta Post reported that as at Thursday, 174 million Indonesians have completed their primary vaccinations and 68 million have already received their first booster dose.

Indonesia has seen a slight increase in its Covid-19 caseload, reporting over 900 cases a day since Tuesday, the newspaper said.

“There has been a slight increase,” Mr Widodo acknowledged, but he stressed that the daily numbers were still far below the 8,000 infections per day that the World Health Organisation (WHO) considers concerning.