Thailand, Indonesia begin clean-up after massive floods kill hundreds

A local villager begins cleaning the front of her residence after the floodwaters began to recede in Hat Yai on Nov 28.

- The death toll from devastating floods and landslides in South-east Asia climbed past 350 on Nov 29 as clean-up and search and rescue operations got underway in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

Heavy monsoon rain overwhelmed swathes of the three countries this week, killing hundreds and leaving thousands stranded, many on rooftops awaiting rescue.

Rescuers in Indonesia were struggling to reach the worst affected areas of Sumatra island, where more than 100 people were still missing.

Flooding and landslides in Indonesia have killed more than 200 people, according to figures from the disaster authorities.

“As of tonight, 61 fatalities have been recorded, and 90 are still being searched for,” West Sumatra Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Ilham Wahab said late on Nov 28, updating an earlier toll of 23 for the province.

In North Sumatra, another 116 people have died, while in Aceh province the death toll was at least 35 people, according to figures released by the agency.

National Disaster agency (BNPB) head Suharyanto told a news conference that a cloud seeding operation would begin in West Sumatra to reduce the rainfall, most of which had already subsided by Nov 29.



In southern Thailand, water levels reached three metres in Songkhla province in one of the worst floods in a decade.



The death toll has risen to 162, government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Nov 29, up from the previous toll of 145.

Workers at one hospital in hard-hit Hat Yai moved bodies into refrigerated trucks after the morgue exceeded capacity.



Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited a shelter for evacuees in hard-hit Hat Yai district on Nov 28.

“I really have to apologise to them for letting this happen during the time I am in government,” he told reporters in footage broadcast on AmarinTV.

“The next step is to prevent the situation from deteriorating,” he added, announcing a two-week timeframe for the district’s clean-up.

The Thai government rolled out relief measures for those affected by the flooding, including compensation of up to 2 million baht (S$80,800) for households that lost family members.

Public criticism

As floodwaters receded, shop owner Rachane Remsringam picked through rubbish strewn between the aisles of his general goods store, lamenting hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

His store, Madam Yong, was looted and vandalised in the wake of the disaster, he said.

There has been growing public criticism of Thailand’s flooding response and two local officials have been suspended over their alleged failures.

An aerial view of a flooded area in Hat Yai as the flood situation begins to ease on Nov 28. PHOTO: EPA

An MP from the opposition People’s Party criticised the administration, saying it “wrongly estimated the situation” and made “errors in handling the flood crisis”.

Tropical storm exacerbated conditions in Malaysia

Two people were killed in Malaysia by flooding caused by heavy rain that left stretches of northern Perlis state under water.

The annual monsoon season, typically between June and September, often brings heavy rain, triggering landslides and flash floods.

Rescuers evacuating residents from a flood affected area in Langkat, North Sumatra, on Nov 28. PHOTO: EPA

A tropical storm has exacerbated conditions, and the tolls in Indonesia and Thailand rank among the highest in flooding events in those countries in recent years.

Climate change has affected storm patterns, including the duration and intensity of the season, leading to heavier rainfall, flash flooding and stronger wind gusts.

A warmer climate holds more moisture, producing more intense rain events, while warmer oceans can turbocharge the strength of storm systems. AFP, REUTERS