Thailand to lengthen quarantine period for visitors as Covid-19 rages

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Thailand will increase a mandatory quarantine period for visitors to two weeks, and has banned dining-in services at restaurants in the capital Bangkok and five other regions deemed at high risk of coronavirus infections, to contain a surge in new cases and deaths.

All visitors will undergo a longer period of isolation, starting from May 1, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday (April 29).

Most visitors were earlier required to quarantine for just 10 days, while fully vaccinated travellers were confined to a seven-day isolation.

The Covid-19 panel also banned from this Saturday, gatherings of more than 20 people in Bangkok and other regions at the highest risk of infections.

The government will also restrict movement of people in and out of these areas, said Mr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the panel, at a briefing.

The new set of restrictions follows earlier orders to shut down bars, pubs and nightlife entertainment venues, among other businesses.

Thailand has seen its total Covid-19 cases more than double since the beginning of April, with the flare-up tied to entertainment venues in Bangkok that has since spread to many of the nation's 77 provinces.