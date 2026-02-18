Thailand hopes to bring Myanmar back into ASEAN, foreign minister says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Myanmar's Foreign Minister Than Swe arrive ahead of bilateral talks, to discuss the way forward in Thailand-Myanmar relations and Myanmar relations with ASEAN following Myanmar’s general election earlier this year, in Phuket, Thailand, February 18, 2026. Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

BANGKOK, Feb 18 - Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Thailand hoped to bring Myanmar back into the the Association of Southeast Asian Nations after the country held elections nearly five years after a military coup.

Sihasak spoke on Wednesday after holding talks with his Myanmar counterpart Foreign Minister Than Swe in southern Thailand.

Myanmar held a three-phased election from December to January, the first after a 2021 coup that seized power from an elected government that threw the country in turmoil and civil war.

A military-backed party was declared the winner in the election in limited areas, a vote criticised by the United Nations and rights groups. REUTERS