Thailand hopes to bring Myanmar back into ASEAN, foreign minister says

Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Myanmar's Foreign Minister Than Swe arrive ahead of bilateral talks, to discuss the way forward in Thailand-Myanmar relations and Myanmar relations with ASEAN following Myanmar’s general election earlier this year, in Phuket, Thailand, February 18, 2026. Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

BANGKOK, Feb 18 - Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Thailand hoped to bring Myanmar back into the the Association of Southeast Asian Nations after the country held elections nearly five years after a military coup.

Sihasak spoke on Wednesday after holding talks with his Myanmar counterpart Foreign Minister Than Swe in southern Thailand.

Myanmar held a three-phased election from December to January, the first after a 2021 coup that seized power from an elected government that threw the country in turmoil and civil war.

A military-backed party was declared the winner in the election in limited areas, a vote criticised by the United Nations and rights groups. REUTERS

