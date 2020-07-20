Thailand forges new path for food exports to China

BANGKOK • Thailand is turning to a less-travelled path to bypass supply chain roadblocks and deliver perishables to China, its biggest customer in Asia.

Most agricultural and food products have traditionally been delivered to China from Thai farms and warehouses by trucks going through either Vietnam or Laos, or by ships and airplanes.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has upended logistics worldwide, resulting in border delays, fewer flights and difficulty handling items that are not suited for sea vessels.

One solution surfaced this month, when Thailand began a two-mode system by trucking products to Vietnam, then moving the goods into containers on trains, which complete the deliveries to China.

It may sound simple.

But this is something that has never been done before, according to Mr Narapat Kaeothong, Vice-Minister for Agriculture.

"Transporting by rail is now cheaper and faster than by trucks, so we have essentially reduced overall costs and delivery time," Mr Narapat said in an interview in Bangkok.

"This could become a new system for our shipments. We can build on this idea and export more products at less cost."

There is as yet no direct train route that links Thailand and China, but a plan to connect the two countries via rail is in the works.

China is Thailand's No. 2 export market after the US, according to Commerce Ministry data.

About 80 per cent of farm products from Thailand have traditionally been transported by land to China.

Tropical fruit including durian, mangosteen and longan are among the key - and most vulnerable - items.

Thai exports to China increased 15.3 per cent by value in May from the same month a year earlier, compared with a 22.5 per cent drop in total exports.

Thailand's trade-and tourism-reliant economy is facing its deepest contraction in more than two decades, with the central bank predicting gross domestic product to shrink by a record 8.1 per cent.

BLOOMBERG