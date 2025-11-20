Thailand failing to curb scam gangs as elite take bribes, protect criminal groups: Watchdog chief

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– The head of Thailand’s Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACT) has warned that the country’ s crackdown on scam networks and grey businesses is failing because the influential political and bureaucratic elite allegedly receive kickbacks and provide protection.

Dr Mana Nimitmongkol, chairman of the ACT, warned that Thailand continues to fail in its fight against scam syndicates, online gambling networks, grey businesses and money laundering because the country’s most powerful figures are allegedly taking bribes and protecting criminal groups.

In a Facebook post on Nov 19 , Dr Mana said the “dark power and connections” behind these networks mean the authorities end up catching only small operators, while the masterminds remain untouched.

He cited a growing number of scandals involving ministers, MPs, a former national police chief and more than 200 police officers linked to online gambling, narcotics trafficking, underground businesses and corruption.

These cases, he said, were reinforced by whistleblowing from former deputy national police chief Surachet Hakparn.

High-profile cases include Tu Hao and Jinling pub, Yu Xinqi’s illegal visa scheme that brought 7,000 Chinese nationals into Thailand, the Inspector Sua online gambling network, the Minnie gambling case and the 888 online betting platform.

He also highlighted cases involving senior police linked to oil smuggling, as well as the indictment of a former senator over transnational crime and illicit border businesses in Myanmar.

Dr Mana also questioned how Cambodian tycoons Kok An and Ly Yong Phat and their families obtained Thai citizenship, noting that although the Interior Ministry has revoked it, the authorities have still not explained how the citizenship was granted.

He argued that Thailand loses more than 100 billion baht (S$4 billion) a year to scam networks while relying on outdated laws on narcotics, gambling, fraud and computer crime, making it difficult to trace money trails to influential figures and state officials who provide protection.

He said Thailand has had powerful money-laundering laws since 2013 that allow the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to scrutinise the financial behaviour of Politically Exposed Persons, including national and local politicians, senior state officials, judges, independent agencies, military and police officers, both Thai and foreign.

Financial institutions and certain businesses are required to report suspicious transactions, yet the system has not been enforced effectively.

The loophole worsened in 2020 when AMLO amended regulations to remove banks’ obligation to report suspicious transactions, despite banks being the main channel for money transfers among criminal groups.

Dr Mana credited the Bank of Thailand for later issuing measures requiring banks to submit suspicious transaction reports, though not as robust as AMLO’s original authority.

He said other agencies such as the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Revenue Department should integrate technology and use financial data to strengthen asset declaration audits and tax compliance checks for politicians and senior officials.

“Stop corruption, stop protecting the corrupt, and you stop criminal syndicates,” Dr Mana wrote, adding that “money trails never lie”.

For AMLO to regain public trust, he said, it must operate independently from political interference and be subject to strong oversight from other institutions and civil society . THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK