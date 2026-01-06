Thailand faces tougher durian export competition in China, ministry warns

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Durian exporters were advised to consider using the Laos-China high-speed rail link for better temperature control to ensure fruit quality.

– Thailand’s Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE) has warned Thai durian exporters to improve product quality to meet China’s strict safety rules and intensifying competition from regional rivals.

OAE secretary-general Piraphan Khorthong said Thai exporters face stronger competition from durian producers in Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Cambodia, alongside tighter Chinese screening requirements.

Mr Piraphan said China would rigorously test durians for prohibited substances and contamination, including Basic Yellow 2 dye and cadmium.

He added that exporters should source durians only from orchards that meet Good Agricultural Practice standards, while the cleaning and packing process must comply with Good Manufacturing Practice.

As a result, he said, both durian orchards and export packing houses must be registered with the Department of Agriculture to obtain certification for exports to China.

Mr Piraphan also advised exporters to consider using the Laos-China high-speed rail link instead of road transport, saying rail shipments can deliver durians to Kunming in just two days.

However, he noted that rail transport costs are about 10 per cent to 15 per cent higher than road haulage. Even so, Mr Piraphan said rail transport allows better temperature control, helping to maintain fruit quality.

Despite stronger competition, Mr Piraphan said durian production in 2026 is expected to rise by 15.71 per cent from 2025.

The OAE estimates output at 1.781 million tonnes.

In 2024, Thailand exported 859,157 tonnes of durian worth 134.85 billion baht (S$5.52 billion).

Exports rose to 982,016 tonnes in 2025, but the value fell to 125.868 billion baht. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK