Thailand extends stricter Covid-19 measures until end-August

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand on Sunday (Aug 1) extended tighter containment measures in the capital and high-risk provinces until the end of August, government sources said, to slow the spread of Covid-19 as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

The restrictions, including travel curbs, mall closures and curfews, will be expanded to 29 provinces from 13, the sources told Reuters.

Restaurants in shopping malls will be allowed to open only for deliveries.

Thailand on Saturday reported a daily record of 18,912 new cases and a record of 178 new deaths, bringing total accumulated cases to 597,287 and 4,857 fatalities.

Since April, Thailand has been tackling a surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, pushing hospitals in the capital Bangkok to the brink.

Thailand received its first batch of 1.5 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines donated by the United States government last Friday, with another one million doses to be expected.

Thailand's vaccine drive has so far depended on Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines and faced delays since it began last month. Just 5.6 per cent of the country's 66 million population have been fully vaccinated so far.