Thailand expects to delay plans for 'travel bubble' on worries of coronavirus resurgence

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand expects to delay plans for so-called travel bubbles, given a resurgence in coronavirus infections in countries that had managed to contain the initial outbreak, a senior official told Reuters on Wednesday (July 8).

Thailand partially lifted a three-month ban on foreign visitors this month and had been planning to further boost tourism, a key contributor to its economy, by creating travel bubbles later in the year with places like Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong that had managed to contain the virus.

But as fresh outbreaks are creating uncertainty on whether it is safe for the country to open its borders, Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said: "The travel bubble that was going to begin in the fourth quarter could be delayed."

The government previously said the travel bubble could begin in September.

"We adjusted our forecast for foreign arrivals this year to 8.2 million from 10-12 million," Mr Yuthasak said.

Thailand recorded 6.7 million foreign arrivals in the first five months and is allowing business travellers and tourists seeking medical treatment to enter for the rest of the year.

The government this month will roll out a US$722 million (S$1 billion) domestic tourism stimulus to boost revenue.

Tourism, mainly international visitors, is crucial to Thailand's economy.

A record 39.8 million foreign tourists visited the country last year and spent 1.93 trillion baht (S$86 billion), accounting for 11 per cent of its GDP.

Related Story Thai boxing matches resume after coronavirus lockdown, but audiences stay home

Related Story Coronavirus: Thailand schools reopen with strict hygiene rules

Thailand on Wednesday marked 44 days without a local transmission.

It has reported total 3,197 virus infections, with Thai nationals returning from overseas accounting for new cases.