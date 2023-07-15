Thailand expecting heavy rain as tropical storm Talim makes its way to Vietnam

BANGKOK - Most parts of Thailand can expect heavy to very heavy rain from Sunday to Thursday as a tropical storm strengthens on its way to Vietnam.

Talim is forming off the coast of the Philippines and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm as it approaches Vietnam on Tuesday.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Saturday that Talim will then move past China’s Hainan Island in the South China Sea before making landfall in northern Vietnam between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Subsequently, heavy rain can be expected in most parts of Thailand including the Greater Bangkok area.

TMD director-general Chomparee Chompurat said there may be flash floods in low-lying zones and areas near waterways.

The TMD also said the tropical storm was likely to strengthen the seasonal south-westerly monsoon in the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

This would lead to stronger winds and high waves both in both the western and eastern coasts of the South. Waves ranging from 2m to 4m high can be expected, Ms Chomparee said.

She added that these high waves will make the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea unsafe for small boats during this period. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK