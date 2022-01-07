Thailand continues to suspend quarantine-free entry, resumes some sandbox schemes

BANGKOK - Thailand's quarantine-free entry scheme, which gave a brief shot in the arm for its tourism sector, will remain on hold as a surge in Covid-19 infections puts the nation on guard against an incoming virus wave.

The scheme, which provides quarantine-free entry for vaccinated travellers after one night in a designated hotel, was suspended on Dec 22 in an attempt to curb the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

"The scheme will continue to be suspended until further notice, most likely until the end of the month," said a spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday (Jan 7).

However, those who had already received approval before the suspension can still enter Thailand before Jan 15 without undergoing quarantine.

Other visitors will need to undergo a seven- to 14-day quarantine period, depending on their vaccination status and originating country.

In a slight easing of entry measures, the CCSA said it would be reopening applications for international arrivals to three sandbox destinations - Krabi, Phang Nga and Surat Thani - from next Tuesday.

The programme allows travellers to roam the sandbox area freely, but they must remain there for at least seven days before they travel to the rest of the country.

All sandbox programme applications - with the exception of the one for Phuket - were halted last month.

An entry ban on travellers from eight African countries previously deemed high-risk will be lifted next Tuesday.

Thailand is battling its fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, fuelled by the Omicron variant as well as increased travel and gatherings over the New Year period.

On Friday, the country reported 7,526 new Covid-19 cases with 19 deaths.

The number of new infections has more than doubled since December, which saw the nation logging about 3,000 cases daily.

The authorities predict that infections could soon hit 30,000 a day even if the number of severe cases and deaths remain stable.