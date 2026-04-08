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Thailand confirms three deaths from vessel attacked in Strait of Hormuz

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The Thai‑flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree was also hit by Iranian missiles in the Strait of Hormuz earlier on March 11, 2026.

The Thai‑flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree was hit by Iranian missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, on March 11, 2026.

PHOTO: EPA

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BANGKOK – The three crewmen on the Thai-flagged vessel that was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz in March have died, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said at a press conference on April 8.

Thailand said 20 crew members were rescued by the Omani navy after the attack, which caused an explosion in the stern of the ship and a fire in the engine room.

Mr Sihasak said he would travel to Oman in mid-April to seek assistance in coordinating with Iran to secure safe passage for nine Thai ships that are still stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

A Thai oil tanker travelled safely through the waterway late in March and was not required to pay to escape the blockade. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.