Thailand confirms three deaths from vessel attacked in Strait of Hormuz

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The Thai‑flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree was hit by Iranian missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, on March 11, 2026.

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– The three crewmen on the Thai-flagged vessel that was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz in March have died, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said at a press conference on April 8 .

Thailand said 20 crew members were rescued by the Omani navy after the attack, which caused an explosion in the stern of the ship and a fire in the engine room.

Mr Sihasak said he would travel to Oman in mid-April to seek assistance in coordinating with Iran to secure safe passage for nine Thai ships that are still stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

A Thai oil tanker travelled safely through the waterway late in March and was not required to pay to escape the blockade. REUTERS