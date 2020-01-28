Thailand confirms six more coronavirus infections, bringing its total to 14

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand on Tuesday (Jan 28) confirmed six more cases of coronavirus among visitors from China, bringing the country’s total to 14 cases, a health official said.

Five of the new cases, aged 6 to 70 years, came from Hubei province and are part of the same family, the deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Dr Tanarak Plipat, told reporters.

The other patient came from Chongqing, Dr Tanarak added.

The department will now scan all passengers from China, said Public Health Permanent Secretary Sukhum Kanchanapimai.

Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand, the country with the most confirmed cases outside China of the coronavirus, called an emergency meeting last Sunday with the transport and tourism ministries amid rising public discontent over the government's handling of the illness.

The virus, believed to have originated late last year in a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife, has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France and Canada.

China is Thailand's biggest source of tourists and had nearly 11 million visitors from there last year.

The health commission of China's Hubei province said on Tuesday that 100 people had died from the virus as of Jan 27, according to an online statement, up from the previous toll of 76, with the number of confirmed cases in the province rising to 2,714.

Other fatalities have been reported elsewhere in China, including the first in Beijing, bringing the death toll to 106 so far, according to the People's Daily. The state newspaper put the total number of confirmed cases in China at 4,515, though some experts suspect a much higher number.