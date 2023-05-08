Thailand chokes on pollution but greens struggle to be heard in election

BANGKOK – Trudging along Bangkok’s hot and dusty streets, Green candidates struggle to canvas support ahead of Thailand’s election, with record-breaking pollution failing to spur anything more than political hot air.

For the past three months, much of the kingdom has been choking on dangerous air pollution.

Smoke from forest fires and farmers burning crop stubble have been suffocating northern Chiang Mai and cloaking the capital with hazardous smog.

Despite the region facing recent record-breaking heatwaves and worsening flooding due in part to rising sea levels, green movements have gained little traction with Thai voters.

“People acknowledge it but they have no hope that politicians can solve this problem,” Green Party leader and founder Phongsa Choonaem told AFP while he campaigned for the May 14 vote.

As he distributed tree leaves rather than paper flyers to bemused bystanders, he said the public’s understanding of environmental issues was improving.

But the party is fielding just a handful of candidates for the 500-seat Lower House.

“We are not aiming for the prime minister position, we want to solve the environmental problem,” said Mr Phongsa.

‘Public health crisis’

Thailand’s election is gearing up to be a clash between reformist movements – the Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties – and establishment outfits like Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s new United Thai Nation Party.

But alongside the circus of parties vying to outbid each other with populist welfare policies, environmental issues have been a sideshow.

Move Forward Party has rolled out proposals to drive growth and reduce carbon emissions, including agricultural subsidies and promoting electric vehicle technology.

Pheu Thai Party has pledged to stop the stubble burning within a year.

Pheu Thai – along with PPRP, and the Democrat Party – has also backed a version of the Clean Air Act, initially drafted and proposed by the citizen think-tank Clean Air Network (CAN).

“This is a real public health crisis,” said CAN’s Weenarin Lulitanonda, noting that about two million people have needed hospital treatment in 2023 because of air pollution.