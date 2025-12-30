Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire holds, but Bangkok says breaches delayed release of prisoners

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on Dec 30 that the ceasefire was fragile and needed both sides to ensure that it was sustained.

– A renewed ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia over border clashes passed the 72-hour mark on Dec 30 , an initial goal the countries set to secure a more lasting peace. However, Bangkok said it had delayed the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers owing to alleged breaches of the deal.

The South-east Asian neighbours agreed on a ceasefire that took effect at noon local time on Dec 27 , halting 20 days of fighting that killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million on both sides, and included fighter-jet sorties, exchanges of rocket fire and artillery barrages.

The border clashes reignited early in December , following the breakdown in a ceasefire deal that US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim helped broker to halt a previous round of conflict in July.

Under the agreement signed by the defence ministers of both countries on Dec 27 , Thailand said it would release 18 Cambodian soldiers after the ceasefire held for 72 hours.

On Dec 30, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said the military had detected many drones from Cambodia on the night of Dec 27, which it saw as a breach of the deal, and so had reconsidered the timing of the handover of the soldiers.

“The consideration of date and time of the release depends on the security side,” he said at a press conference, adding that the handover could “happen soon”.

The Cambodian authorities have strongly rejected the accusation of using drones, and issued an order prohibiting the use of drones across the country late on Dec 29.

“There has been no reaction yet, it is being monitored,” said Pen Bona, a spokesperon for the Cambodian government, when asked about the delay to the soldiers’ release.

The Thai Foreign Ministry also sent a formal protest to Cambodia after a Thai soldier lost a limb on Dec 29 in a landmine blast at a border area. Landmine incidents were a catalyst for the renewed clashes.

China’s foreign minister hosted two days of talks with his Thai and Cambodian counterparts, reaching an agreement on Dec 29 that the two countries would work to rebuild mutual trust and gradually consolidate the ceasefire.

Earlier on Dec 30, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the ceasefire was fragile and needed both sides to ensure that it was sustained and that bilateral relations were gradually repaired.

“The ceasefire has only just been agreed, so there is fragility,” Mr Sihasak told reporters. “We should avoid instigation or things that could diminish the ceasefire,” he said. REUTERS