Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire ‘gradually’ being implemented, says China

PHOTO: AFP

BEIJING - The agreement between Thailand and Cambodia

on a ceasefire

is being “gradually” implemented, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Jan 5.

China hopes both sides will ensure a “comprehensive” and “lasting” ceasefire, said ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular news conference.

Thailand has

returned 18 soldiers to Cambodia

, Mr Lin also said.

Thailand and Cambodia

agreed on a second ceasefire

at the end of December, ending weeks of border clashes that amounted to the worst fighting in years between the South-east Asian neighbours. REUTERS

