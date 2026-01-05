Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire ‘gradually’ being implemented, says China
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
Follow topic:
BEIJING - The agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on a ceasefire
on a ceasefireis being “gradually” implemented, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Jan 5.
China hopes both sides will ensure a “comprehensive” and “lasting” ceasefire, said ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular news conference.
Thailand has returned 18 soldiers to Cambodia
returned 18 soldiers to Cambodia, Mr Lin also said.
Thailand and Cambodia agreed on a second ceasefire
agreed on a second ceasefireat the end of December, ending weeks of border clashes that amounted to the worst fighting in years between the South-east Asian neighbours. REUTERS