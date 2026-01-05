Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire ‘gradually’ being implemented, says China

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Thailand and Cambodia agreed on a second ceasefire at the end of December.

BEIJING - The agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on a ceasefire is being “gradually” implemented, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Jan 5 .

China hopes both sides will ensure a “comprehensive” and “lasting” ceasefire, said ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular news conference.

Thailand has returned 18 soldiers to Cambodia , Mr Lin also said.