Thailand brings back Covid-19 entry rules for all international travellers

Adults must show proof of at least two vaccinations, or recovery from the virus since July. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
49 min ago

BANGKOK – Thailand will reintroduce Covid-19 entry requirements for foreigners flying into the country from Monday, the nation’s transport minister said, as the South-east Asian nation prepares for an expected wave of tourists from China.

Adults must show proof of at least two vaccinations, or recovery from the virus since July, according to comments from Saksayam Chidchob published on the minister’s political party’s Website.

Unvaccinated visitors will need a medical report justifying their lack of inoculations, a Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand statement posted on site said. The rules apply until Jan 31.

Additionally, visitors from countries that require Covid-19 tests for arrivals from Thailand must have health insurance during their stay, the statement said.

Among nations that recently reimposed Covid-19 entry rules, India this month began mandatory Covid-19 tests for travellers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

The reintroduction of entry requirements aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19 comes as China rapidly dismantles its zero-tolerance policies, reopening the country to the world and scrapping quarantine for arrivals from Jan 8.

Thailand expects 300,000 Chinese visitors in the first quarter of this year, after it reached a target of 10 million foreign arrivals last year in a better-than-expected recovery of its vital tourism sector.

Airlines are required to screen visitors’ eligibility to enter Thailand under the reimposed rules.

People suspected of displaying symptoms of Covid-19 will be advised to get tested on arrival.

Passengers transiting to other destinations are exempt, the statement said.

More On This Topic
Covid-19 cases spike in Thailand as tourism recovery gains steam
Related Stories
‘Kraken’ coronavirus subvariant: Why it is causing concern
All around the world, Covid-19 surveillance is faltering
We may be entering Covid-19’s least predictable year yet
Will a China Covid-19 wave set back endemic living in Singapore?
Covid-19 variants in China also detected in Malaysia
How bad is China’s Covid-19 outbreak? It’s a scientific guessing game
As Covid-19 continues to spread, so does misinformation about it
Covid-19’s true death toll still elusive, three years on
Long Covid remains a mystery, though theories are emerging
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top