Thailand braces itself for blistering heat as temperatures top 40 deg C in north, central regions

Bangkok and surrounding areas are expected to remain hot with daytime haze, while thunderstorms are forecast in around 10 per cent of the area.

– Thailand will continue to experience generally hot weather through March 30, with very hot conditions expected in parts of the northern and central regions where temperatures may exceed 40 deg C, according to the country’s Meteorological Department.

In its latest forecast for March 24 to 30, the department said northern Thailand would remain hot overall, with some areas facing extreme heat and hazy conditions during the day.

Isolated thunderstorms are also expected in some provinces as a heat-induced low-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand, while weak southern and south-eastern winds prevail over the lower north-east, the central region and the east.

In the south, rain is expected to remain limited, although daytime conditions will stay hot throughout the period.

The department said weak eastern and south-eastern winds are covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Waves in both the Gulf and the Andaman are expected to reach around 1m, rising above 1m in areas with thunderstorms.

The department warned people in northern Thailand to watch out for thunderstorms and strong winds, and advised them to avoid open spaces, large trees, unstable structures and unsecured billboards during stormy conditions.

Farmers have also been urged to strengthen fruit trees and prepare measures to prevent possible damage to crops and livestock while taking care of their health during the prolonged hot weather.

For the north, conditions are expected to remain generally hot, with isolated very hot areas and daytime haze.

Thunderstorms are forecast to affect around 10 per cent of the region, mainly in the lower provinces. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 20 deg C to 26 deg C, with maximum temperatures of 36 deg C to 41 deg C. South-westerly winds are forecast at 5kmh to 15kmh.

In the north-east, the weather from March 25 to 28 is expected to remain generally hot with daytime haze. From March 29 to 30, hot conditions will continue, with thunderstorms forecast in 10 per cent to 30 per cent of the region and gusty winds in some areas, mainly in the eastern part.

Minimum temperatures will range from 22 deg C to 27 deg C, with highs of 36 deg C to 39 deg C. The upper north-east will see south-western winds of 10kmh to 15kmh, while the lower north-east will be affected by south-easterly winds at the same speed.

The central region is forecast to remain generally hot, with isolated very hot areas and daytime haze. Thunderstorms are expected in around 10 per cent of the region.

Temperatures will range from 25 deg C to 27 deg C at night and 33 deg C to 41 deg C during the day, with southerly winds of 10kmh to 15kmh.

In the east, hot weather and daytime haze are expected, with thunderstorms forecast in 10 per cent to 20 per cent of the region.

South-eastern winds will range from 10kmh to 30kmh . Waves are expected to stay below 1m, rising above 1m in areas with thunderstorms. Temperatures will range from 25 deg C to 28 deg C at their lowest and 33 deg C to 39 deg C at their highest.

On the eastern coast of the south, conditions will remain hot during the day, with thunderstorms forecast in 10 per cent to 20 per cent of the area throughout the period.

South-eastern winds of 15kmh to 30kmh will keep waves at around 1m, rising above 1m during thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to range from 22 deg C to 27 deg C overnight and 32 deg C to 38 deg C during the day.

On the western coast of the south, daytime weather will also remain hot, with thunderstorms forecast in 10 per cent to 20 per cent of the area throughout the period.

Temperatures will range from 23 deg C to 27 deg C at their lowest and 33 deg C to 38 deg C at their highest.

From March 24 to 27, easterly winds of 15kmh to 30kmh are expected, with waves around 1m high and higher offshore and in stormy areas.

From March 28 to 30, winds will shift to north-westerly at 15kmh to 30kmh, while waves will remain around 1m and higher in thunderstorm zones.

Bangkok and surrounding areas are expected to remain hot with daytime haze, while thunderstorms are forecast in around 10 per cent of the area.

Southern winds will blow at 10kmh to 15kmh. Temperatures are forecast to range from 25 deg C to 27 deg C at the minimum and 34 deg C to 39 deg C at the maximum. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK