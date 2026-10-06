Thailand asks firms to cut egg exports after flood losses

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BANGKOK – Thailand has asked companies to cut egg exports by 30% to 50% until December 2026, with supplies hit by heavy flooding, which killed a significant number of hens, a commerce ministry official said on Oct 6.

Floods in the areas of Chachoengsao province, about two hours east of the capital Bangkok, have killed some three million hens at egg farms, said Jirawuth Suwanna-arj, deputy director-general of the Department of Internal Trade.

The department is urgently surveying unaffected areas to source eggs for distribution to retailers.

It is also working with other agencies to extend the lifespan of laying hens from 80 weeks to 85 weeks to maintain egg supplies, Jirawuth said.

Since Sept 16, there has been flooding in 51 provinces, including Bangkok, with 31 people killed, according to the Interior Ministry.

Bangkok was declared a disaster-affected zone in late September after receiving 320mm of rain over three days, as much as it typically receives in all of September.

The department has asked the Egg Producers Association and major farms to maintain the farm-gate price at 4 baht (15 Singapore cents) per egg, Jirawuth added.

He has also asked egg collectors to source eggs from unaffected areas and distribute them to retailers, while cooperating on maintaining prices.

In 2025, Thailand exported 1.7 billion baht worth of eggs, mostly to Singapore, which accounted for 79% of the total, with Hong Kong receiving 9% , according to agriculture ministry data.

From Oct 9 to 13, Thailand’s eastern and central regions, including Bangkok and its suburbs, as well as parts of the south, are expected to experience an increase in rainfall, with heavy rain in some places, according to the weather agency. REUTERS