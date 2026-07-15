Thailand arrests boxing manager for child trafficking

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BANGKOK – Thai police said on July 15 they had arrested the manager of a boxing camp for trafficking underage boys for sex, and were searching for a Norwegian also believed to have been involved.

Police raided the day camp in Rayong province, south-east of Bangkok, on July 7 and took 12 children into protection, the Central Investigation Bureau said in a statement.

The 28-year-old manager has admitted charges of trafficking minors under the age of 18 for sexual exploitation and soliciting sexual services, it said.

The suspect, identified only as Narubet, was arrested at a location separate from the camp also on July 7, after undercover officers posed as clients seeking sexual services from three boys aged 13, 15 and 16.

The manager allegedly agreed to arrange the meeting for 3,000 baht (S$115) per child while taking one third of the payment as commission.

“The manager claimed the children involved had behavioural problems and came from broken families,” the police statement said.

The camp in Rayong trained around 30 people at the time of the raid, it added.

Police are now searching for a Norwegian national believed to have sponsored the camp, as well as his secretary.

Police said interviews with the children indicated the Norwegian sponsor, identified as Mr Kim, allegedly paid for amenities in exchange for sexual services.

They said some parents were aware of the arrangement but failed to intervene.

Under Thai law, those convicted of human trafficking face up to 15 years in prison for each offence, with harsher penalties for crimes involving minors. AFP