Thailand approves new measures to mitigate coronavirus impact

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand has approved more measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic after a recent outbreak in the country, including soft loans and reducing utility bills, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday (Jan 12).

Electricity and water will be subsided until March, Mr Prayut told a briefing, and Internet prices will also be supported to promote working from home.

Low interest loans will be available for business owners, while further measures of a monthly 3,500 baht (S$154) per person will be considered next week.