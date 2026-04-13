Thailand announces rules for Songkran festival, fines for non-compliance

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BANGKOK – Thailand has imposed 10 security measures for water play during its Songkran festival, with the public allowed to play on Khao San Road only from April 13 to April 15, between 12pm and 10pm local time, police said.

According to Police Colonel Niphon Nithikarunlert, superintendent of Chana Songkhram Police Station, officers have set up strict screening points to prevent anyone from bringing powder, chalk, and high-pressure water guns into the area under any circumstances.

A key focus this year is tighter control over dress, with tourists told to dress properly, avoid revealing clothing and refrain from obscene behaviour to preserve the good image of the festival.

In addition, the sale of alcohol to minors is prohibited, and alcohol may only be sold during legally permitted hours, from 11am to midnight.

Although there will be no special activities on Khao San Road in 2026, water play and trading will still be allowed as usual under safety measures.

For Songkran water play nationwide, authorities have unveiled 10 rules so people can enjoy the festival without risking hefty fines.

Splashing people who are not taking part: Do not force water on people who are trying to avoid getting wet or those on their way to work. The penalty is a fine of up to 60,000 baht (S$2,377). Revealing dress: Indecent, obscene or improper dress in public carries a fine of 5,000 baht. Sexual harassment: Molesting, hugging, kissing or obscenely touching another person carries the heaviest penalty, with a fine of up to 200,000 baht. Applying powder without consent: Approaching someone to smear powder on them is considered a violation of personal rights and carries a fine of 5,000 baht. High-pressure water guns: The use of water guns with excessive pressure is banned because they may cause injury. The penalty is a fine of up to 4,000 baht. Drink-driving: Driving any type of vehicle after consuming alcohol carries a fine of up to 20,000 baht. Not wearing a helmet: Both the rider and passenger must wear helmets for safety, with a fine of 2,000 baht each. Using water trucks: Vehicles carrying large water tanks are prohibited in restricted areas or where they breach traffic regulations, with a fine of 50,000 baht. Playing loud music: Blasting loud music that disturbs other people or communities carries a fine of 10,000 baht. No selling or drinking in controlled areas: People are warned against selling or consuming alcohol in public areas or prohibited zones, with penalties imposed under the announcements issued in each area.

Officials have requested the public to celebrate politely and strictly comply with the law to make Songkran 2026 a safe festival. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK