Thailand and Cambodia sign truce to halt fierce border conflict

BANGKOK - Thailand and Cambodia agreed on Dec 27 agreed to halt weeks of fierce border clashes, the worst fighting in years between the South-east Asian countries that has included fighter jets sorties, exchange of rocket fire and artillery barrages.

“Both sides agree to maintain current troop deployments without further movement,” their defence ministers said in a joint statement on the ceasefire, to take effect at 12pm local time (1pm Singapore time).

“Any reinforcement would heighten tensions and negatively affect long-term efforts to resolve the situation,” according to the statement released on social media by Cambodia’s Defence Ministry.

The agreement, signed by Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Nakrphanit and his Cambodian counterpart Tea Seiha, ended 20 days of fighting that has killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million on both sides.

The clashes were reignited in early December after a breakdown in a ceasefire that US President Donald Trump had helped broker to halt a previous round of fighting in July.

The two countries blame each other for instigating the fresh fighting, which has spread to nearly every province along their border.

Both also claim to have acted in self-defence and accuse the other of attacking civilians.

The United States, China and Malaysia brokered a truce to end five days of deadly clashes in July, but the ceasefire broke down.