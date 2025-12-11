Straitstimes.com header logo

Thailand and Cambodia keep fighting across contested border ahead of expected Trump calls

Girls sit behind a tractor on the way to a refugee camp as they are evacuated amid deadly clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed border area, in Chong Kal, Oddar Meanchey Province, Cambodia, December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Thailand and Cambodia have traded accusations of targeting civilians in artillery and rocket attacks.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BANGKOK/PHNOM PENH – Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia entered its fourth day on Dec 11 as both sides waited for a promised telephone call from US President Donald Trump, who says he believes he ‍

can ​again end the conflict

between the two South-east Asian nations.

On ‍Dec 10, clashes at more than a dozen locations along the 817km Thai-Cambodian border saw some of the most intense ​fighting since ​a five-day battle in July, which was the worst conflict in recent history.

In July, Mr Trump stopped the fighting with calls to both leaders in which he threatened to halt trade talks ‍unless they ended the conflict. Mr Trump says he expects to speak with the countries’ leaders on Dec 11.

“I ​think I can get them to stop ⁠fighting,” Mr Trump told reporters on Dec 10. “I think I’m scheduled to speak to them tomorrow.”

However, Thailand has reacted more warily this time to overtures from Mr Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who helped broker the July deal, which resulted ​in an extended ceasefire signed in October.

Thailand insists the matter is for the two countries to resolve.

Mr Anwar said he had ‌spoken with leaders of Thailand and Cambodia ​on Dec 9 and, though no definitive resolution was reached, he appreciated “the openness and willingness of both leaders to continue negotiations in order to ease tensions”.

Thailand and Cambodia have

blamed each other for the latest clashes

that started this week, and traded accusations of targeting civilians in artillery and rocket attacks.

In an evening update on Dec 10, Cambodia’s Interior Ministry said homes, schools, roads, pagodas and ancient temples had been damaged ‍by “Thailand’s intensified shelling and F-16 air strikes targeting villages and civilian population centres up to ​30km inside Cambodian territory”.

The clashes have taken a heavy toll on civilians, with 10 people killed in Cambodia, ​including an infant, and 60 people wounded, according to its government.

Eight ‌Thai soldiers have been killed in the fighting and 80 were wounded, the Thai army said. Hundreds of thousands of people have been ‌evacuated from border areas in both countries. REUTERS

