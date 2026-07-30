Thai YouTuber Hlun Solo found dead in Georgia

Thai YouTuber Hlun Solo was travelling alone to film content in Georgia when his family lost contact with him.

BANGKOK - The family of popular Thai YouTuber Hlun Solo confirmed his death on July 30 after he lost contact with relatives while travelling alone to film content in Georgia.

Hlun, whose legal name was Bowornthat Pengsuk, was a 27-year-old travel content creator. His family had been unable to contact him since July 13 while he was travelling in Georgia, prompting appeals on social media for information about his whereabouts.

The family confirmed early on July 30 that he had died, following days of uncertainty after he lost contact with them.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was liaising with the Royal Thai Embassy in the Turkish city of Ankara and local Georgian officials to manage the necessary procedures and facilitate the repatriation of his body. Thai officials are also coordinating with the Georgian authorities to clarify the circumstances of his death.

Jaithai Upakaranitikaset, director-general of the Department of Information and Ministry spokesperson, stated that officials from the embassy in Ankara travelled to Georgia to meet the local authorities, where they received confirmation of his passing.

Hlun’s 82-year-old grandmother, Som Plengsuk, told reporters that she had held on to the hope that her grandson was alive, safe and preparing to return home, as he had done after previous trips.

She had spent the previous day and night worrying about him and waiting for further information.

Som explained that Hlun’s brother, 29-year-old Somsak Butsri, had received messages from several social media users the previous night informing him that Hlun had died. However, the family was still awaiting formal consular documentation before proceeding with the necessary arrangements.

Hlun’s grandmother rejected online claims that he died by suicide at a hotel in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, and called for a clear explanation of the circumstances surrounding his death.

His relatives have also questioned why the Georgian police were reportedly unable to contact the family when his passport details should have been recorded during his hotel stay.

The family requested privacy while it handled the necessary arrangements and urged the public not to speculate or circulate information that had not been confirmed. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK