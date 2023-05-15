Thai voters have spoken. But will conservatives listen?

BANGKOK - Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Thailand’s general election on Sunday, Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, the 42-year-old leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP), said: “Don’t look down on the new generation. They value their right to vote more than we think.”

He was prescient. The MFP, erstwhile thought to be too young, radical and inexperienced a party to make much headway in mainstream Thai politics, not only left conservative military-backed parties in the dust, but pipped the veteran Pheu Thai Party to pole position.

The MFP made a near complete sweep of all the seats in Thailand’s capital and wrested away northern Thai seats earlier thought to be deep Pheu Thai territory.

Analysts attribute this dramatic result to two key factors.

The first was that young people dissatisfied with the bruising outcome of recent anti-government street protests directed their energy towards elections.

The second was that swing voters, turned off by the possible return of Pheu Thai patron Thaksin Shinawatra, cast their lot with the MFP.

Thaksin’s Thai Rak Thai party government was ousted by a military coup in 2006, and he lives in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid a graft-related jail term.

Pheu Thai is an outgrowth of Thai Rak Thai, which continues to be heavily influenced by the divisive billionaire.

On Tuesday, just five days before Thailand’s general election, he tweeted that he had decided to return home by his birthday in July to look after his grandchildren.

Chiang Mai University political scientist Surachanee Sriyai called that “the breaking point”.

“That did a lot of unintended damage to Pheu Thai,” she told The Straits Times.

“Not everybody who was still on the fence whether to vote for Pheu Thai or MFP were Khun Thaksin’s fans. But when he tweeted that – although he had made it clear he was trying to disentangle himself from the party – people suspected that his coming home would involve the party.”

With 99 per cent of votes counted, the MFP received 14.2 million, or 36.17 per cent, of the votes cast for party-list seats.