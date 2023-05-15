Thai voters have spoken. But will conservatives listen?

BANGKOK - Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Thailand’s general election on Sunday, Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, the 42-year-old leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP), said: “Don’t look down on the new generation. They value their right to vote more than we think.”
He was prescient. The MFP, erstwhile thought to be too young, radical and inexperienced a party to make much headway in mainstream Thai politics, not only left conservative military-backed parties in the dust, but pipped the veteran Pheu Thai Party to pole position.
The MFP made a near complete sweep of all the seats in Thailand’s capital and wrested away northern Thai seats earlier thought to be deep Pheu Thai territory.
Analysts attribute this dramatic result to two key factors.
The first was that young people dissatisfied with the bruising outcome of recent anti-government street protests directed their energy towards elections.
The second was that swing voters, turned off by the possible return of Pheu Thai patron Thaksin Shinawatra, cast their lot with the MFP.
Thaksin’s Thai Rak Thai party government was ousted by a military coup in 2006, and he lives in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid a graft-related jail term.
Pheu Thai is an outgrowth of Thai Rak Thai, which continues to be heavily influenced by the divisive billionaire.
On Tuesday, just five days before Thailand’s general election, he tweeted that he had decided to return home by his birthday in July to look after his grandchildren.
Chiang Mai University political scientist Surachanee Sriyai called that “the breaking point”.
“That did a lot of unintended damage to Pheu Thai,” she told The Straits Times.
“Not everybody who was still on the fence whether to vote for Pheu Thai or MFP were Khun Thaksin’s fans. But when he tweeted that – although he had made it clear he was trying to disentangle himself from the party – people suspected that his coming home would involve the party.”
With 99 per cent of votes counted, the MFP received 14.2 million, or 36.17 per cent, of the votes cast for party-list seats.
The MFP is the successor of the Future Forward Party, another youthful, progressive party which was dissolved after coming third in the 2019 election.
The constitutional court had deemed that a loan its leader, Mr Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, extended to the party amounted to an illegal donation.
During its time in the opposition, the MFP ventured into virgin territory by challenging deeply entrenched interests in Thai politics and economy.
In Parliament, MFP legislators called for cuts to the royal budget, exposed information about patronage in police promotions, and tabled a same-sex marriage Bill.
The MFP has been strident about paring the influence of the military, unlike some other parties that have tried to co-opt the powerful institution.
However, not all of MFP’s older voters are comfortable with the party’s challenge to the status quo, noted Dr Surachanee. But in the end, even while they tired of the military-backed administrations led by former army chief Prayut Chan-o-cha, they found Pheu Thai unpalatable.
The MFP was their next best choice, she said, adding that the voters were also nudged along by their children and grandchildren.
Despite its victory, the road ahead for the MFP is unpredictable.
On Monday, it announced that it was forming a coalition with Pheu Thai and four other parties that will have a combined total of 309 seats in the 500-seat House of Representatives.
But this majority will not be enough to guarantee Mr Pita’s premiership.
A conservative politician from the Palang Pracharath Party has alleged that Mr Pita illegally owned shares in a now defunct media company. Mr Pita could be disqualified as a member of parliament if this is proven true.
Meanwhile, under rules installed before 2019 – when Thailand was under junta rule – an appointed 250-seat Senate chooses the premier alongside the Lower House.
This conservative pro-military voting bloc could still back Mr Prayut for prime minister, and essentially create a minority government.
“In the end, (Mr Prayut) will get voted out (by the Lower House),” said Dr Surachanee.
“But will people be patient enough to see him once again becoming prime minister appointed by the Senate, and then wait for the process to undo itself and have him kicked out?”
The resulting public resentment could revive the ugly cycle of unrest and military coups that consumed the Kingdom a decade ago, say analysts.
Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew echoed Mr Pita’s statement on Monday when he said: “We hope everyone will respect the people’s consensus.”
With Thai voters having made their wishes so resoundingly clear, the ball is now in the court of powers deeply entrenched in the Kingdom.