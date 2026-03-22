Thai telcos monitor submarine internet cables round the clock for disruptions caused by Mid-East war

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One telco, True Corporation, said it has partnerships with global internet network providers through transit arrangements that cover key internet hubs including Singapore and Hong Kong.

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BANGKOK – Thailand’s two major telecommunications network operators, AIS and True Corporation, have reiterated their readiness to handle tensions in the Middle East, confirming that internet services and international connectivity remain uninterrupted and have not been affected by unrest or risks to submarine cable networks.

According to a report from Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, or AIS, the company has prepared comprehensive measures to respond to the situation and is monitoring developments in real time, 24 hours a day, to maintain the stability of both domestic and international networks.

AIS has put in place management plans for both primary and backup network routes to cope with any uncertainty that may arise.

At present, internet traffic passing through high-risk areas in the Middle East en route to Europe accounts for less than 10 per cent, which remains at a manageable level.

True Corporation, meanwhile, said it has set up a “war room” to closely monitor the submarine cable network situation around the clock, while confirming that its internet network has multiple layers of route diversification and does not rely on any single route.

True’s network structure also includes a range of backup routes, including connectivity via South-east Asia-Japan Cable 2 submarine cable, a route clearly separate from high-risk areas in the Middle East, allowing services to continue as normal.

In addition, the company has partnerships with global internet network providers through both peering and transit arrangements, covering key internet hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

This increases flexibility in managing data routes and allows traffic to be rerouted immediately in the event of an emergency.

The information also indicates that less than 5 per cent of True’s internet traffic is connected to Europe and the Middle East, limiting the overall risk to service provision.

Both mobile operators stressed that the current network structure has been designed with “Network Redundancy”, or route redundancy, to support unexpected regional incidents and maintain service quality even if some submarine cables are damaged. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK