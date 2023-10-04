Thai teenager charged with murder over Siam Paragon mall shooting spree

BANGKOK - The authorities in Thailand charged on Wednesday a 14-year-old boy with premeditated murder and illegal possession of a firearm on Wednesday after a shooting spree at a popular Bangkok mall using what police disclosed was a modified pistol intended to fire blanks.

The teenager suffered a psychological breakdown in the run-up to the shooting at the luxury Siam Paragon shopping centre on Tuesday in which two foreigners were killed, police said, the latest gun violence to shock Thailand in the past three years.

But a court turned down a police request to detain the suspect at a mental health facility and ordered him into juvenile detention instead, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

The suspect faces five charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, the illegal carrying of a firearm in public, and illegal discharge of a firearm in public, Major-General Nakarin Sukhontawit told Reuters.

Chaos erupted late in the afternoon close to peak hours at the mall in Bangkok’s bustling commercial centre, with hundreds of panicked shoppers fleeing as gunshots rang out.

Two women from China and Myanmar were killed, and five people were wounded – two foreigners and three Thai nationals.

The suspect surrendered after police cornered him inside a designer furniture shop.

The boy had been receiving psychological treatment and had not taken his prescribed medication on the day of the shooting, probers said.

Investigators were looking into the boy’s background and planned to speak to his online gaming friends about his mental state, General Torsak Sukvimol, the national police chief, said, adding it was unusual to apprehend a shooter alive.

“We will have to investigate the suspect as to whether he had violent and aggressive conduct before,” he said in a television interview.

“The suspect had a breakdown psychologically, and it fits an active shooter profile,” Gen Torsak said, adding he had questioned the detained boy.

“Initially I spoke to him to calm him down... He appeared to hear someone speaking to him, he was hearing things, a noise he said told him to shoot.”

A senior police officer, Major-General Samran Nuanma, said the teenager modified a gun designed to fire blank rounds, to enable it to use live ammunition.