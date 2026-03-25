Thai tanker safely transits Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Bangchak Corporation-owned tanker crossed the strategic waterway on March 23 after successful talks between Thai foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Iran’s ambassador to Thailand.

BANGKOK - A Thai oil tanker safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz following diplomatic coordination between Thailand and Iran, and was not required to pay to escape the blockade, a Thai official and the oil major that owns the vessel said on March 25.

The Bangchak Corporation-owned tanker crossed the strategic waterway on March 23 after successful talks between Thai foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Iran’s ambassador to Thailand.

“I requested that if Thai ships need to pass through the strait, could they assist in ensuring safe passage?” Mr Sihasak told reporters late on March 24.

“They responded that they would take care of it and asked us to provide the names of the vessels that would be transiting.”

The US-Israeli war against Iran has effectively cut off the delivery of about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passing through the Strait of Hormuz, causing widespread disruption.

Since the conflict began on Feb 28, Thailand has faced soaring transportation costs and lengthening queues at its gas stations, despite assurances from the government that supplies remain sufficient.

The safe transit for the Thai tanker comes two weeks after the Thailand-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree was attacked by a projectile in the strait, causing a fire onboard and forcing the crew to evacuate.

Iranian and Omani authorities have reached the vessel, but Thailand is still awaiting information on the status of three missing crew members, according to the Thai foreign ministry.

Another Thai vessel, owned by SCG Chemicals, is also awaiting clearance to transit the strait, Mr Sihasak said.

‘Friends have a special place’

In a statement, Bangchak said its vessel, which had been anchored in the Persian Gulf since March 11, was currently on its way back to Thailand.

It gave credit to the coordination between Thailand’s foreign ministry and Iranian authorities.

The company and a source in the Thai foreign ministry said no payment was involved.

Iran has told the United Nations Security Council and the International Maritime Organisation that “non-hostile vessels” may transit the strait if they coordinate with Iranian authorities, Reuters reported on March 24.

To secure the Bangchak tanker’s transit, the Thai embassy in Muscat also worked with Omani authorities, coordinating alongside Iran via its embassy in Bangkok, the Thai foreign ministry source said, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

In a post on X, Iran’s embassy in Thailand said that passage of the Thai ship reflected the close ties between the two countries.

“Friends have a special place,” it said. REUTERS