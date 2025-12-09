Thai sports body to probe SEA Games’ Cambodian athletes’ jackets showing casino logo

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The NagaWorld logo appeared on the jackets worn by Cambodian athletes.

BANGKOK - The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) will investigate whether Cambodian athletes violated Thai law by displaying a casino firm’s logo on their jackets, the SAT governor said on Dec 9 .

SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said the SAT would coordinate with the Department of Provincial Administration to determine whether the Cambodian athletes had violated Thai law prohibiting the advertising of illegal gambling.

The SAT would take action in accordance with the findings of the investigation, Dr Kongsak added.

He was responding to comments on Thai social media questioning whether the Cambodian athletes had broken Thai law by displaying the logo of NagaWorld on their jackets.

NagaWorld is an integrated casino resort operated by NagaCorp in Cambodia.

The logo appeared beneath the Cambodian national flag emblem on the right chest area of jackets worn by Cambodian athletes when they took part in a ceremony to raise ASEAN national flags at the Indoor Stadium Hua Mark on Dec 8 .

The Cambodian team arrived in Thailand for the 33rd SEA Games on Dec 8 and took part in the ceremony. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK