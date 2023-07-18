Thai speaker defers decision on Pita’s nomination for PM, Pheu Thai confirms Srettha as candidate

BANGKOK – The speaker of Thailand’s House of Representatives deferred a decision on whether pro-democracy leader Pita Limjaroenrat can seek a second chance at becoming prime minister until after the Parliament debates the matter on Wednesday.

Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha told reporters on Tuesday that he can “only give a final say after he has heard from all sides”. He was speaking after a meeting with party whips and the Senate leader.

Some senators on Monday cited parliamentary regulations to say Mr Pita cannot seek a second vote to be prime minister, after the first attempt last week was thwarted by the military-appointed Senate and conservative parties.

Lawmakers are due to convene at 9.30am on Wednesday to vote again to elect the next leader, Mr Wan Noor said.

Mr Pita, whose Move Forward Party is seeking to annul the Senate’s power to vote, has said he will step down should he fail to get enough support from lawmakers and also if his party is unable to get the Bill to curb senators’ powers passed.

Also on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court is expected to decide whether to accept a case seeking Mr Pita’s disqualification as a lawmaker after the poll panel found him in breach of election rules.

Meanwhile, his coalition partner Pheu Thai said Mr Srettha Thavisin will be its main pick for premiership if Mr Pita opts out of the race. It was confirmed by Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, one of Pheu Thai’s three prime ministerial candidates, on Tuesday.

Although Mr Pita had said on Monday that he aims to improve his support base from the 324 votes he received last week, it looks unlikely the pro-democracy leader will be able to muster the 375 seats required to win the vote. The winning threshold was originally 376 before a senator resigned last week.

The conservatives’ main opposition to Mr Pita’s candidacy stems from his campaign pledge to reform the so-called lese majeste law that punishes anyone found defaming, insulting or threatening the king or other royals. BLOOMBERG