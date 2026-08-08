Thai school shooting: Death toll rises to 9

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Belongings left behind by evacuated students at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, following the shooting incident at the school on Aug 7.

BANGKOK – The death toll from the shooting at Debsirin Nonthaburi School has risen to nine after a Year 7 student died, the school announced on Aug 8.

The school identified the student who had been studying in Mathayom 1, equivalent to Year 7. Her death followed the shooting at the school on Aug 7.

Debsirin Nonthaburi School issued a condolence message expressing its deep sorrow and extending support to Naphat’s family.

The message, issued on behalf of the school’s administrators, teachers, staff and students, wished her peace and offered encouragement to her family as they cope with the loss.

The latest death brings the number of people reported killed in the incident to nine. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK