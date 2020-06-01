Thai ruling party hit by internal feud

BANGKOK - The biggest party in Thailand's ruling coalition was hit by mass resignations of executive members on Monday (June 1) amid growing talk of internal discord.

Mr Paiboon Nititawan, deputy leader of Palang Pracharath Party, announced on Monday afternoon that 18 of the party's 34 executive members had quit the board, paving the way for fresh internal elections to pick new executives and a party leader. Some expect these changes to eventually lead to a Cabinet reshuffle.

Palang Pracharath is currently led by Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana. Its secretary-general is Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong. Both of them were ministers in the former military government who quit just before the 2019 polls to run for election under this new party.

Palang Pracharath, however, is cobbled together from many factions which have long rivalled one another for influence in the government.

Among the 18 members who have resigned from Palang Pracharath's board are Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao, Education Minister Nattapol Teepsuwan, and Digital Economy and Society Minister Puttipong Punnakan.

With rumours swirling of an internal power struggle, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had in May reportedly assured Dr Uttama and Mr Sontirat of his support.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, the party's chief strategist, has been tipped to become the new party leader.